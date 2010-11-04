Problem Solvers Hall of Shame

Problem Solver Hall of Shame (Business and individuals who have refused to fix problems)

Richard Gray and Big R Transmission and Auto Repair (see story)

Todd Smith and Massif Homeworks

Cora Bullock Opuiyo owner of Ashland Perpetual Care Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO (see story)

Kansas City Premium Roofing (see story)

Shape Construction and owner Rudolph Ludemann (see story)

Real estate website American Standard Online (see story)

Consignment shop operator Brenda Cole/Curvy Divas (see story)

Contractor, Roofer Alan McCluey

Michael “James” Hughes of Hughes Rightway Heating and Cooling (see story)

Alpha Locksmith and Manager Eyal Lugassi

James Okelly and Blue Springs Party Place

Mike Powell
Blue Springs Furniture Gallery

DJ James Ference

Wes Emert
Automotive parts dealer

Tony Moses
Handyman, contractor

Square Deal Auto, Kansas City, MO

Rams Transmission, Kansas City, Kansas

Steve Layman
Steve’s Fence (see the story)

Mark Fraley
Fraley Family Construction
Took a woman’s cash and never delivered the goods

Jeremy Huffman
Asphalt Professionals
Convicted of defrauding the elderly

Yosef Amitay
24-HOUR LOCKSMITH/ Dependable Locks

Stewart Wells
Auto supply dealer and mechanic

Tim Mead
Carpet salesman and tile layer

Garage Door Parts Express
online garage parts company

Four ACES Auto, also dba Four A Auto
Gary Rogers

Experiencing Imagination
Event planning company

Pinnacle Security

Premier Credit
Michael and Angela Eads

Ticket Quest
Steven Schonfeldt

DJ Electrify
Brian Adams

Window Depot USA
Michael Bridges

Dreamscope Wedding
Marty Grusznis

Jeff Hayes
Roofer

Diet Max

XM Brands

Photographer
Samantha Crowell Woolsey (see the story)

  • Walter davis

    I am contacting you in regards to my recent move, because of termites in kansas city Missouri 64130 area. Me an my 2 cousins are young with low in come and 2 jobs and paying $550.00 in rent each month faithfully for months. One day we start seeing ants crawling around the floor In the bathroom. It got so bad we had too shut the door and couldnt take a bath for weeks. Our hot water didnt work for 2 months straight we had too us our electric stove too heat up the water and take wash ups out the sink in our kithen. Its just horrible because they thought we were so young that we wouldn’t notice these things but we did and moved out in a week. Now im having problems with the landlord contacting me back, they are saying my least wasnt up until Aug.2014 but I had termites. … can u please contact me back by phone at 8167729733 or by r mail @Hookednose@gmail.com… thanks and have a bless day.

    • Minnie Littleton

      Beware of call from IRS. Its a scam saying that you owe the IRS money. That their was fraud in your federal taxes and their is and their an warant out for your arrest using the phone # 877-910-4182 going by the name of David Johnson. IRS does make phone they only contact by mail (beware)

  • bobbie ward

    Beware Car Lot is a scam they screwed me.KC Car Emporium on merriam lane in kansas….a working mother of 8 out of 2100.00 plus full coverage insurance. They sold me a car that wasnt even safe to drive I have documents and text from the owner documenting everything. This place sold me a car that wasn’t close to safe needed lots of work please help im screwed talking to BBB and a consumer attorney

  • Precious McAfee

    Blue Ridge lawn cemetery should be added to Hall of Shame list, no one should put other one of there family members out there, I have saw alot a story’s on here about them. I went out there to put flowers on my sister’s grave and couldn’t find her,all the graves had sunken in the ground and grass is growing over them,i looked on line for people buried out there and her name is not on the list,there number is disconnected so you can’t connect them and there never in the office. People should no how there love one’s are being treated, some of the graves are in the Woods,and have falling over,the woods have grew around them,it’s trouble,the cemetery is abandoned and no one is taking care of it. I also saw a story about them burying people on top of people.

  • Sharun Braxton

    Hello I am contacting you regarding a recent visit to Lakeside Automotive 44903 N Gratiot , Charter Twp…The sales department is ran by Dave. I purchased a use vehicle that has needed consistent major repairs dealer has not responded to any concerns addressed ..I was told this was not my problem .I am a single mother of four in need of a reliable vehicle to transport to school and to work and now in need of a transmission this company is selling LEMONS to single females and should be broadcasted to our local community to stop them from making us victims for their own personal gain.

  • Kimberly Lynch

    My room mate and I have recently reported to Fox 4 problem solvers….about the V.P. of Wilhoit Properties and his name is Robert Williams. He is in deep with several tenants all around the KC area. He has even been reported to you last Aug. for the same reason.

