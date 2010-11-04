Problem Solvers Hall of Shame
Problem Solver Hall of Shame (Business and individuals who have refused to fix problems)
Richard Gray and Big R Transmission and Auto Repair (see story)
Todd Smith and Massif Homeworks
Cora Bullock Opuiyo owner of Ashland Perpetual Care Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO (see story)
Kansas City Premium Roofing (see story)
Shape Construction and owner Rudolph Ludemann (see story)
Real estate website American Standard Online (see story)
Consignment shop operator Brenda Cole/Curvy Divas (see story)
Contractor, Roofer Alan McCluey
Michael “James” Hughes of Hughes Rightway Heating and Cooling (see story)
Alpha Locksmith and Manager Eyal Lugassi
James Okelly and Blue Springs Party Place
Mike Powell
Blue Springs Furniture Gallery
DJ James Ference
Wes Emert
Automotive parts dealer
Tony Moses
Handyman, contractor
Square Deal Auto, Kansas City, MO
Rams Transmission, Kansas City, Kansas
Steve Layman
Steve’s Fence (see the story)
Mark Fraley
Fraley Family Construction
Took a woman’s cash and never delivered the goods
Jeremy Huffman
Asphalt Professionals
Convicted of defrauding the elderly
Yosef Amitay
24-HOUR LOCKSMITH/ Dependable Locks
Stewart Wells
Auto supply dealer and mechanic
Tim Mead
Carpet salesman and tile layer
Garage Door Parts Express
online garage parts company
Four ACES Auto, also dba Four A Auto
Gary Rogers
Experiencing Imagination
Event planning company
Pinnacle Security
Premier Credit
Michael and Angela Eads
Ticket Quest
Steven Schonfeldt
DJ Electrify
Brian Adams
Window Depot USA
Michael Bridges
Dreamscope Wedding
Marty Grusznis
Jeff Hayes
Roofer
Diet Max
XM Brands
Photographer
Samantha Crowell Woolsey (see the story)
7 comments
Walter davis
I am contacting you in regards to my recent move, because of termites in kansas city Missouri 64130 area. Me an my 2 cousins are young with low in come and 2 jobs and paying $550.00 in rent each month faithfully for months. One day we start seeing ants crawling around the floor In the bathroom. It got so bad we had too shut the door and couldnt take a bath for weeks. Our hot water didnt work for 2 months straight we had too us our electric stove too heat up the water and take wash ups out the sink in our kithen. Its just horrible because they thought we were so young that we wouldn’t notice these things but we did and moved out in a week. Now im having problems with the landlord contacting me back, they are saying my least wasnt up until Aug.2014 but I had termites. … can u please contact me back by phone at 8167729733 or by r mail @Hookednose@gmail.com… thanks and have a bless day.
Minnie Littleton
Beware of call from IRS. Its a scam saying that you owe the IRS money. That their was fraud in your federal taxes and their is and their an warant out for your arrest using the phone # 877-910-4182 going by the name of David Johnson. IRS does make phone they only contact by mail (beware)
Leslie Shockley
This needs to be updated! Unless there is a different one that I can’t find. Please add Candy Cloud aka Michelle Thomas to this!
bobbie ward
Beware Car Lot is a scam they screwed me.KC Car Emporium on merriam lane in kansas….a working mother of 8 out of 2100.00 plus full coverage insurance. They sold me a car that wasnt even safe to drive I have documents and text from the owner documenting everything. This place sold me a car that wasn’t close to safe needed lots of work please help im screwed talking to BBB and a consumer attorney
Precious McAfee
Blue Ridge lawn cemetery should be added to Hall of Shame list, no one should put other one of there family members out there, I have saw alot a story’s on here about them. I went out there to put flowers on my sister’s grave and couldn’t find her,all the graves had sunken in the ground and grass is growing over them,i looked on line for people buried out there and her name is not on the list,there number is disconnected so you can’t connect them and there never in the office. People should no how there love one’s are being treated, some of the graves are in the Woods,and have falling over,the woods have grew around them,it’s trouble,the cemetery is abandoned and no one is taking care of it. I also saw a story about them burying people on top of people.
Sharun Braxton
Hello I am contacting you regarding a recent visit to Lakeside Automotive 44903 N Gratiot , Charter Twp…The sales department is ran by Dave. I purchased a use vehicle that has needed consistent major repairs dealer has not responded to any concerns addressed ..I was told this was not my problem .I am a single mother of four in need of a reliable vehicle to transport to school and to work and now in need of a transmission this company is selling LEMONS to single females and should be broadcasted to our local community to stop them from making us victims for their own personal gain.
Kimberly Lynch
My room mate and I have recently reported to Fox 4 problem solvers….about the V.P. of Wilhoit Properties and his name is Robert Williams. He is in deep with several tenants all around the KC area. He has even been reported to you last Aug. for the same reason.