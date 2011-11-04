Prosecutors Move to Close Down Green Duck Tavern

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated.

It could soon be last call for an infamous Kansas City, Missouri bar.

On Friday, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker filed an injunction to shut down the Green Duck Tavern near 25th and Prospect.

“The injunction filed today is a first step, I hope, in working cooperatively with the owner of this business in order to, if it can repopen, that it reopen in a way that is positive for this community instead of a negative,” said Peters-Baker.

Kansas City Missouri Police say that the bar has been the scene of recent drug activity, and the county says that the tavern owes a $2,000 tax judgment. Earlier this year, two people were shot to death outside of the bar.

The Green Duck Tavern is probably most notorious for being the scene of the killing of Kansas City civil rights leader, and then bar owner, Leon Jordan in 1970. That murder is still officially unsolved.

