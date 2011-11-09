Pay It Forward Nomination Form

FOX 4 is Working for You with an uplifting series of stories. It’s called “Pay It Forward,” and we’re giving you the chance to help change someone’s life.

Each week, FOX 4’s Kathy Quinn shows us what happens when someone you don’t expect steps up at just the right time to make someone else’s life a little easier.

Kathy will venture out in Kansas City to surprise a viewer with $300. But, you can’t give it to a family member. And, our cameras must be able to come along.

You’ll be amazed at the way you’ll feel when you help us “Pay It Forward.” And, we all get to share in the excitement as FOX 4 shows you these moving stories. So, pay it forward and email us below to tell us who you think deserves the money. Then wait to see who FOX 4 surprises first!

NOTE: While every submission is received, we will only respond to those who have been chosen. Thank you for your understanding.