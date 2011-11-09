Problem Solvers Contact Form
20 comments
Sandy
Sorry to hear comments on slumlords! My situation opposite with awful renter! I rent pristine house and renter refuses to pay rent and refuses to leave. Forced to evict. Mike Dale doe this all over MO. Right now he’s in Lee’s Summit. Oh girlfriend same, Stacy Warren. DON’T rent to these people!
Nancy Hamm-Holiman
Landlords…Landlords Inc! Pretty Simple, Cheap Membership/LifeSaver!
I have been a Tenant as well as a Landlord/Landlourd= Protect Yourself!!!
LLC=Huge Life SAVER!!!
GARY RASCO
IF YOU LIVE IN KCMO MOVE LET PUT A LIN ON HOME FOR THE CURBS OUT FRONT OF MY HOUSE THATTHEY WANT FIXED SAID NEEDED FIX 12000 DOLLARS MY HOME WAS APPRAISED AT 70.000 I O 80.0000 ON IT WHEN I TOLD THEM OTHER HOMES HAD CURDS A LOT WORSE THEY TOLD ME TO TURN THEM IN LIKE SOME DID ME THANK GOD FOR THE TROLLEY CARS DOWN TOWN ONLY 100 MILLION FOR ONE MILE WECOM TOO RUSSIA AND COMNIMMES
Shannon Akins
Has anyone had trouble with metcalf auto??? I purchased my car with them a little over a year and it has been in there shop at least 6 or 7 times!!! It is yet again broke down in front of my house and now there telling me at least a week and a half before they can even look at it!!!! Sumone help!!!!!
Rahmaad Nelson
This is my second time emailing you guys I desperately need help with Aaron’s Furniture here located in Kansas city, ks. They have a serious bed bug issue and me and my wife need help? If someone could contact me A.S.A.P. Will give entire story no games at all, please contact me at 913-305-7344. Please and thank you. P.s. email address is all caps..
Jack
Anyone know where cheap apts are. Im 19 and have a daughter due in dec. Im the only one working and live in a bad neighborhood. Thanks
Gilbert Matson
I worked for 4 days at mikes auto body in Belton mo and he said that he was not going to pay me because I was a felon. He never asked me, he found out after I filled out my w4 forms. Can you help
Eric brown
here one for all of us this will be you soon if we do not do something soon. I worked in Kansas city and live here for a long time I owned a little trucking comp and was hurt and disable for life. lost all and all most lost my life do to them they are write NOW trying to get way with the fraud on me and are federal courts I ben left to fiend for myself and do to my Brian injury and my body my arm to let not for get the too doctor’s that say im healed,butt im totally disable by all doctors for SSA.pemrmently for ever. not good. Im going to get all of you.now I need help by letting pepploe know about this and hers there names this U.S.A. trucking inc et al and there counselors and there are from Tulsa ok. franden,woodard,farris,quillin@ goodnight bar #21400,,,and Samberg,johnson,bergman et.al. this are evil people. and need to be held a contable for there fraud on the Americas justice system ………Eric Brown…prove me wrong …….evil men……
Janet Willig
Ive had time warner cable for 3 years and am switching to google fiber. TWC will not let me cancel! One week and 5 phone calls later and I’m still getting the run around! Also, they’re telling me things that they ‘heard’ from other customers, that are just plain lies and spouting them like they are the gosple truth-it tqles several weeks for google to come out on service calls, they won’t come out unless there’s more than one complaint in the area, they charge for service calls, they are not open 24 hours, they do not have the citys permission to install cable lines, I could go on with the lies they are telling just to keep customers.
michelle
I need help in this situation
Jessica
Racereply”not “racisits”but they ‘ask'”What race you are?” but yet most of people can’not “answer”due to -they do not give us a “choice”But yet-We are liable to answer-or we cannot go on with the “app.” I feel that is not right-I feel all jobs “online-and off line should be the same!-
Debra Floyd
DCF/KVC steals black and brown kids putting them into Foster Care based on frivolous and trumped up charges. They are placed with total strangers that abuse them and don’t give a damn about them. DCF/JVC are merely modern day SLAVE OWNERS. We are paying taxes for them to take our kids. Once they get them they put them all on drugs and mentally drain them. Some of these kids never see their families again. DCF and all involved get bonuses for adopting them out. Google the story titled “THE MONEY BEHIND THE MADNESS ” and “FOSTER CARE FOR PUNISHMENT, THE NEW JANE DOE.
Debra Floyd
Sorry there is a typo in reference to my story about DCF/KVC. My story says JVC and its KVC 3rd party contractor to DCF who takes these kids and places them almost to the Oklahoma border. DCF stands for KIDNAPPING KIDS FOR FUNDS.