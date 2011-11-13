Fall colors are here and we're seeing lots of color trends when it comes to hair as well. Richard Delozier with Naturally Salon and Day Spa shared the hottest hair looks for fall on FOX 4 News Sunday morning. For more information on the salon click here.
Get the Hottest Hair for Fall
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
