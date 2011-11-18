× Man Killed in Convenience Store Triple Shooting

One person is dead after being shot just after midnight near 39th and Hardesty is Kansas City, Mo. The victim was sitting in a car at a convenience store with another man when someone shot both of them.

The men tried to drive away but only made it about 50 feet before hitting a curb. They were both transported to a local hospital where one of the men died.

Kansas City Public Information Officer Steve Young said another man was also shot in the incident, but it’s unclear how he was involved.

Police have not made any arrests. If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.