Need a Friend? Let the Bromance App Help

Posted 10:44 am, November 29, 2011, by , Updated at 11:01AM, November 29, 2011
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- So you're a guy with no friends -- or you're a guy whose friends haven't adopted your enthusiasm for your newly acquired thrill of rock climbing.

You need a pal. You need a bro. Lucky for you, there's the Bromance app.

Designed by four men who, after graduating college, felt jilted their "bros" were no longer in their area, they created the app to help guys find other guys with similar interests. Fist pump!

The app lets you group your "bros," find "bros" in your area and zero in on the "bros" you think would be a good pal to take fishing. Or shopping. Whatever floats your boat.

 

The app is currently in beta mode but will be coming soon to the Android Market and the Apple App Store.

1 Comment