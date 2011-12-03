DVD Screening Room: Holiday Stocking Stuffers Arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE HANGOVER, PART II

RUSS

Watching "The Hangover, Part II" is a bit like watching a raunchy TV rerun.

The only difference between the first movie and this uninspired sequel is the location. Instead of going on a drug induced bender in Las Vegas, our wayward partiers go on a drug induced bender in Bangkok. It's shameless and stretches the boundaries of the "R" rating. The bottom line: If you laughed at the first one, you'll probably laugh again.

SHAWN

The wolfpack delivers again. Although not as funny, shocking or original as the first it's still perfectly set-up for viewers to have a good time. The DVD includes some really cool features including a Bangkok tour with Mr. Chow and action mash-up.

Russ: 3 out of 5 Popcorn Bags: Shawn: 3 out of 5 Popcorn Bags

THE HELP

RUSS

There are enough flaws in the movie adaptation of Kathryn Stockett's popular novel, "The Help" to fill a volume. But miraculously, the movie works beautifully in spite of them. This comic drama is a soapy and overlong affair dealing with the relationships between white women and their black housekeepers in Jackson, Mississippi during the turbulent 1960s.

Thanks to great performances and heartfelt execution, "The Help" is a moving and satisfying yarn.

SHAWN

"The Help" is one of the best movies of the year. It has the perfect balance of comedy and drama and stays true to the book it was adapted from. "The Help" also features the best ensemble of any movie this year. With rock star performances by Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain.

The bonus material is also really nice. "The Making of 'The Help": From Friendship to Film" and "In Their Own Words: A Tribute to the Maids of Mississippi" are the highlights.

Russ: 5 out of 5 Popcorn Bags: Shawn: 5 out of 5 Popcorn Bags

COWBOYS AND ALIENS

RUSS

The western and sci-fi movie genres collide in "Cowboys and Aliens," and the resulting mashup is an entertaining near miss. Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford star in this big budget extravaganza that pits folks in late 1800s Arizona against a group of technologically advanced aliens. It's pretty fun in spite of being so derivative.

SHAWN

The combo of aliens and the old west never works. Ask Will Smith. Now you can ask Harrison Ford and daniel Craig who could do nothing to make this failed concept work. The extras are really cool, which is too bad because the movie stinks.

Russ: 3 out of 5 Popcorn Bags: Shawn: 2 out of 5 Popcorn Bags

THE DEBT

RUSS

Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington and Jessica Chastain star in "The Debt," an espionage thriller about israeli spies that spans two time periods, the 60s and the 90s. It's a competent suspense drama, but it's saddled with a weak finale.

SHAWN

This is a solid drama that delivers a different perspective as a Jewish hit squad goes after a Nazi war criminal. It's intense and packs some emotional depth, but this remake of an Israeli movie is all too familiar and just a bit too predictable.

The extras are standard but interesting, including a look inside the movie.

Russ: 3 out of 5 Popcorn Bags; Shawn: 3 out of 5 Popcorn Bags

MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS

RUSS

Jim Carrey stars in the big screen adaptation of the popular children's book, "Mr. Popper's Penguins." The humor and sentiment are forced and the computer generated penguins are counterfeit cute. But those desperate for family friendly, live-action fare may find that the sweet-natured "Mr. Popper's Penguins" fills a gaping entertainment void.

SHAWN

Jim Carrey has lost his comedic mojo. Nothing but a low-rent "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" spin-off.

Russ: 2 out of 5 Popcorn Bags: Shawn: 1 out of 5 Popcorn Bags

