This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Date and Coconut Cookies Date and Coconut Cookies Ingredients: 2 cups bran flakes cereal

3/4 cup whole pitted dates, chopped

1/2 cup pecans, toasted

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

2 teaspoons orange juice

1/2 cup sweetened coconut flakes Directions: Place cereal, dates and pecans in a food processor and process until finely chopped

Add honey, cream cheese and orange juice and pulse until a stiff dough forms.

Scoop tablespoon-size portions and shape with greased hands into balls Roll each ball in coconut. Place on wax paper. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving or storing Makes 16 cookies. Per cookie: 104 calories; 6 g fat ( 1 g sat , 3 g mono ); 2 mg cholesterol; 14 g carbohydrates; 1 g protein; 2 g fiber; 42 mg sodium; 111 mg potassium. Filed in: On-Air, Recipes Topics: healthy habits, jamie mitchell Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

