Date and Coconut Cookies
Ingredients:
- 2 cups bran flakes cereal
- 3/4 cup whole pitted dates, chopped
- 1/2 cup pecans, toasted
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened
- 2 teaspoons orange juice
- 1/2 cup sweetened coconut flakes Directions:
- Place cereal, dates and pecans in a food processor and process until finely chopped
- Add honey, cream cheese and orange juice and pulse until a stiff dough forms.
Scoop tablespoon-size portions and shape with greased hands into balls Roll each ball in coconut. Place on wax paper. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving or storing
Makes 16 cookies.
Per cookie: 104 calories; 6 g fat ( 1 g sat , 3 g mono ); 2 mg cholesterol; 14 g carbohydrates; 1 g protein; 2 g fiber; 42 mg sodium; 111 mg potassium.