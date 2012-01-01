This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Black-Eyed Pea Dip For good luck, it’s been a long-standing tradition for many to eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. Jami Mitchell shares an easy dip to do just that.

Black-Eyed Pea Dip 1 15-ounce can black-eyed peas, rinsed

1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped garlic

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon, or 1/2 teaspoon dried

1/8 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground pepper, to taste Preparation: Place peas, parsley, lemon juice, oil, garlic, tarragon, salt and pepper in a food processor; process until smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl. Makes 1 1/4 cups. Per tablespoon: 31 calories; 1 g fat ( 0 g sat , 1 g mono ); 0 mg cholesterol; 3 g carbohydrates; 0 g added sugars; 1 g protein; 1 g fiber; 70 mg sodium; 8 mg potassium.

