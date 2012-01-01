Black-Eyed Pea Dip
For good luck, it’s been a long-standing tradition for many to eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. Jami Mitchell shares an easy dip to do just that.
Black-Eyed Pea Dip
- 1 15-ounce can black-eyed peas, rinsed
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped garlic
- 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon, or 1/2 teaspoon dried
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
Preparation:
Place peas, parsley, lemon juice, oil, garlic, tarragon, salt and pepper in a food processor; process until smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl. Makes 1 1/4 cups.
Per tablespoon: 31 calories; 1 g fat ( 0 g sat , 1 g mono ); 0 mg cholesterol; 3 g carbohydrates; 0 g added sugars; 1 g protein; 1 g fiber; 70 mg sodium; 8 mg potassium.