Mitt Romney Wins Iowa by Tiny Margin

Posted 2:23 am, January 4, 2012, by , Updated at 03:18PM, January 4, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

IOWA — The chairman of the Iowa Republican party says GOP candidate Mitt Romney  won the Iowa caucuses, narrowly defeating rival Rick Santorum.

Romney, Governor of Massachusetts, won the contest against Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania by only eight votes.

Rep. Ron Paul of Texas was expected to finish third, followed by Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, and Rep. Michele Bachmann of Minnesota.

With the win so indecisive, the Republican match-up in South Carolina will be watched carefully by analysts, and although the New Hampshire primary comes next on Jan. 10, Romney is expected to win that one easily.

