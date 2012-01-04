× Mitt Romney Wins Iowa by Tiny Margin

IOWA — The chairman of the Iowa Republican party says GOP candidate Mitt Romney won the Iowa caucuses, narrowly defeating rival Rick Santorum.

Romney, Governor of Massachusetts, won the contest against Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania by only eight votes.

Rep. Ron Paul of Texas was expected to finish third, followed by Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, and Rep. Michele Bachmann of Minnesota.

With the win so indecisive, the Republican match-up in South Carolina will be watched carefully by analysts, and although the New Hampshire primary comes next on Jan. 10, Romney is expected to win that one easily.