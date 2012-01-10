Dealing with Fibromyalgia Through Diet

Posted 10:58 am, January 10, 2012, by , Updated at 03:08PM, January 31, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Nearly 10 million Americans suffer from fibromyalgia - a common, arthritis-related illness. But there are things you can do to fight it. Hy-Vee dietitian Kodi Moore stopped by the FOX 4 Morning Show to talk about the disease, and how your diet can help.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • supplement agency

    I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your website?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to
    say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people
    could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Reply Report comment