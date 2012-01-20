Independence Bomb Squad Gives the All-Clear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The Independence bomb squad, using a water cannon and bomb robot, disabled a pipe bomb that forced police to shutdown the southbound lane of 291 Highway briefly as a precaution late Friday morning.

Police spotted the unusual pipe with caps on both ends and a fuse, in a ditch during a traffic stop at the southside of an outer road near 291 Hwy and Kentucky Ave. in East Independence. They closed down the outer road in both directions. Police say the traffic stop and pipe were unrelated.

The bomb squad is taking the pieces of the device back to the police station for analysis.