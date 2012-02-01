Metro Man is a Million Dollars Richer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- The Missouri Lottery has crowned its newest millionaire and he's from the Kansas City area. Larry Hall picked up his check for $1,000,000 on Wednesday afternoon.

Hall won the lottery on January 20th. nearly two weeks later, he's still wondering if it was a dream?

"I'm still kind of in shock and wondering what to do," Hall said.

Hall was driving around Independence with a friend when his son called with exciting news.

"He said, 'dad you won the million dollars!'" Hall said. "I thought he was kidding me, I said 'don't lie to me..it aint funny!'"

His son them told him that he'd really won. After hearing the news twice, he still didn't buy it so he called another son for confirmation. He checked online and said, 'yeah dad you won!'

When Hall still wasn't convinced he went to his daughter's house.

"I went to her house and got on line and found out it was true," Hall said.

Finally! he found out he'd won the Missouri Lottery Silver Anniversary Second Chance Drawing. He spent all of last year sending in non-winning tickets. He ended up winning two spots in the 300 entries.

"I started to wish and wonder but thinking it always happens to the other guy like everybody else thinks," he said.

He ended up winning! He picked up his over sized check from the lottery Wednesday afternoon. Hall says he's not sure what he will do with the money. He's not going to stop buying scratch off tickets. As a matter of fact, he bought about $50 worth of tickets at the lottery office and won $20!