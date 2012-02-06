Super Bowl Ad Recap

Posted 11:23 am, February 6, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you watched any part of Sunday's Super Bowl, you've gotta have one or two favorite commercials.  But how did this year's ads compare to years past?  Tug McTighe, Executive Creative Director for Callahan Creek, ran down this year's standouts and disappointments.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s