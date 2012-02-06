If you watched any part of Sunday's Super Bowl, you've gotta have one or two favorite commercials. But how did this year's ads compare to years past? Tug McTighe, Executive Creative Director for Callahan Creek, ran down this year's standouts and disappointments.
Super Bowl Ad Recap
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
