How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Zoo Back to Normal After Gorilla Escape

Posted 5:33 pm, February 19, 2012, by , Updated at 08:43AM, February 20, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People visiting the Kansas City Zoo were confined to a lockdown area Sunday after two silver back gorillas got out of their habitat.

The two males were loose for about four hours Sunday after zoo keepers left the door of their enclosure unlocked.

The zoo says the animals only roamed the back hall and holding areas around the buildings housing their habitat and did not have access to the public.

Nonetheless, the zoo called for a code red which means a dangerous animal has escaped. Visitors were evacuated out of the Africa area and some were asked to stay inside until zoo workers were able to get the gorillas back in its habitat using hoses to spray water on the gorillas.

"They all just started going up a ladder jumping out and then kicked the ladder down, and one came in sprinting, screaming, 'everyone get out a gorilla's on the loose," said Will Hall, a visitor at the zoo.

No injuries have been reported. The zoo says it will continue reviewing its procedures to determine exactly what went wrong.

"We'll go back and review everything that happened and try to figure out what went wrong, how went wrong, why went wrong and figure out how that never happens here again," said Zoo Director Randy Wisthoff.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments