This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× HYVEE: Fast Fajitas HYVEE: Fast Fajitas

Serves 4 Ingredients: 1 tsp canola oil

3 cups Pepper Stir Fry

12 oz Fajita Chicken Strips

4 whole wheat or corn tortillas

1 cup salsa, divided Instructions: Heat oil in skillet on medium heat

Add stir-fry vegetable mix

Cook to desired tenderness.

Remove from pan

In same pan, add chicken strips and cover

Cook until chicken is warmed through

Just before serving, warm tortillas in microwave following package directions

Serve by placing chicken and vegetables in a warm tortilla and top with salsa Nutrition Facts Per Serving: 290 calories, 8g fat, 2g saturated fat, 55mg cholesterol, 620mg sodium, 36g carbohydrate, 5g fiber, 4g sugar, 24g protein Daily Values: 6% vitamin A, 15% vitamin C, 6% calcium, 15% iron Dietitian’s Frozen Foods Tip: Store extras of your favorite whole wheat or corn tortillas in the freezer to keep them fresh for last-minute meals! Filed in: News, Recipes Topics: hyvee Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

