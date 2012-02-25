HYVEE: Fast Fajitas
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp canola oil
- 3 cups Pepper Stir Fry
- 12 oz Fajita Chicken Strips
- 4 whole wheat or corn tortillas
- 1 cup salsa, divided
Instructions:
- Heat oil in skillet on medium heat
- Add stir-fry vegetable mix
- Cook to desired tenderness.
- Remove from pan
- In same pan, add chicken strips and cover
- Cook until chicken is warmed through
- Just before serving, warm tortillas in microwave following package directions
- Serve by placing chicken and vegetables in a warm tortilla and top with salsa
Nutrition Facts Per Serving: 290 calories, 8g fat, 2g saturated fat, 55mg cholesterol, 620mg sodium, 36g carbohydrate, 5g fiber, 4g sugar, 24g protein Daily Values: 6% vitamin A, 15% vitamin C, 6% calcium, 15% iron
Dietitian’s Frozen Foods Tip: Store extras of your favorite whole wheat or corn tortillas in the freezer to keep them fresh for last-minute meals!