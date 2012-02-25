HYVEE: Fast Fajitas

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp canola oil
  • 3 cups Pepper Stir Fry
  • 12 oz Fajita Chicken Strips
  • 4 whole wheat or corn tortillas
  • 1 cup salsa, divided

Instructions:

  • Heat oil in skillet on medium heat
  •  Add stir-fry vegetable mix
  • Cook to desired tenderness.
  •  Remove from pan
  •  In same pan, add chicken strips and cover
  •  Cook until chicken is warmed through
  •  Just before serving, warm tortillas in microwave following package directions
  •  Serve by placing chicken and vegetables in a warm tortilla and top with salsa

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: 290 calories, 8g fat, 2g saturated fat, 55mg cholesterol, 620mg sodium, 36g carbohydrate, 5g fiber, 4g sugar, 24g protein Daily Values: 6% vitamin A, 15% vitamin C, 6% calcium, 15% iron

Dietitian’s Frozen Foods Tip: Store extras of your favorite whole wheat or corn tortillas in the freezer to keep them fresh for last-minute meals!

