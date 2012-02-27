Job Fairs: Kansas & Missouri

Posted 8:22 pm, February 27, 2012, by , Updated at 02:44PM, April 11, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –FOX 4 wants to help people seeking employment. There are several job fairs coming up in the Kansas City area. Check out the list below.

  • Wed. Mar. 7 10am-2pm  @  Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS   JobnewsKC.Com
  • Wed. Mar. 7 2pm-6pm   @ Campus Ctr Café 500 SW Longview Rd   Lee’s Summit, MO Longview Community College
  • Wed. Apr. 4 10am-2pm  @ Union Station 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO  Veterans/Military Only
  • Thu. Apr. 26 10am-2pm  @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com
  • Wed. May 16 11am-2pm  @ Kansas City Downtown Marriott, 200 W 12th Street, Kansas City, Mo.  KansasCityHires.com
  • Tues. Jun 19 10am-2pm   @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com
  • Thur. Aug 23 10am-2pm  @  Holiday Inn 9103 E. 39th  St.,  Kansas City, MO  JobnewsKC.Com
  • Tue. Oct 30 10am-2pm @   Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com

