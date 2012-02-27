Job Fairs: Kansas & Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –FOX 4 wants to help people seeking employment. There are several job fairs coming up in the Kansas City area. Check out the list below.
- Wed. Mar. 7 10am-2pm @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com
- Wed. Mar. 7 2pm-6pm @ Campus Ctr Café 500 SW Longview Rd Lee’s Summit, MO Longview Community College
- Wed. Apr. 4 10am-2pm @ Union Station 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO Veterans/Military Only
- Thu. Apr. 26 10am-2pm @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com
- Wed. May 16 11am-2pm @ Kansas City Downtown Marriott, 200 W 12th Street, Kansas City, Mo. KansasCityHires.com
- Tues. Jun 19 10am-2pm @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com
- Thur. Aug 23 10am-2pm @ Holiday Inn 9103 E. 39th St., Kansas City, MO JobnewsKC.Com
- Tue. Oct 30 10am-2pm @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com
3 comments
Sica
Come on, guys. Wednesday March 6
5th. Not March 7th. Who edited this?
Sica
Haha. March 5th. I don’t know why it added a “6” to that.
Sandra K Manczuk
Where is the one that was just announced on your channel for the KCKCC???