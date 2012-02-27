Job Fairs: Kansas & Missouri

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –FOX 4 wants to help people seeking employment. There are several job fairs coming up in the Kansas City area. Check out the list below. Wed. Mar. 7 10am-2pm @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com

10am-2pm @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com Wed. Mar. 7 2pm-6pm @ Campus Ctr Café 500 SW Longview Rd Lee’s Summit, MO Longview Community College

2pm-6pm @ Campus Ctr Café 500 SW Longview Rd Lee’s Summit, MO Longview Community College Wed. Apr. 4 10am-2pm @ Union Station 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO Veterans/Military Only

10am-2pm @ Union Station 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO Thu. Apr. 26 10am-2pm @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com

10am-2pm @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com Wed. May 16 11am-2pm @ Kansas City Downtown Marriott, 200 W 12th Street, Kansas City, Mo. KansasCityHires.com

11am-2pm @ Kansas City Downtown Marriott, 200 W 12th Street, Kansas City, Mo. KansasCityHires.com Tues. Jun 19 10am-2pm @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com

10am-2pm @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com Thur. Aug 23 10am-2pm @ Holiday Inn 9103 E. 39th St., Kansas City, MO JobnewsKC.Com

10am-2pm @ Holiday Inn 9103 E. 39th St., Kansas City, MO JobnewsKC.Com Tue. Oct 30 10am-2pm @ Convention Center 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS JobnewsKC.Com Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

