One Dead in NE KCMO Wreck

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a deadly wreck in the city’s Northeast side early Monday morning.

According to police, one person was killed in the wreck in the 6900 block of Executive Drive around 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police say that they have questioned two men seen running away from the scene, and who were in the car at the time of the wreck. Police say that the men are not suspects in the wreck at this time.

Authorities are working to contact businesses in the area to see if they have any surveillance video to help in their investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

