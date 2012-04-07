Blue Valley Southwest Students Take on Katy Perry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Over 850 students and adults. More than four months and 250 hours of planning to make it happen. Those are the numbers of people and time behind Blue Valley Southwest's new music video.

The video, filmed on April 5, is a school-wide lip sync to Katy Perry's chart topping Billboard hit, "Firework." It was filmed in one continuous take through the hallways and on the grounds of the school. Students were given three practice takes before the final version was filmed.

The video was created to boost school morale and give Blue Valley Southwest students something to be proud of and remember the 2011-2012 school year by. The school opened in August 2010 and is the newest high school in the Blue Valley school district.

Blue Valley Southwest is the first Blue Valley school to produce a lip sync video. The video is being edited and will premiere during a pep rally on Friday, April 13. It will be uploaded to YouTube and the school newspaper's website shortly after it is shown to students.