Watching The Next Rain Chance

Good afternoon and Happy Easter.

Started out on the chilly side this AM as lows tanked into the 30s across the region earlier this AM. There was patchy frost as well around the area. Here are the AM lows on a couple of maps for you.

There are a few 32° sprinkled into the mix. For the most part the frost was in low lying areas but there was a bit more than what I thought last night. Gardener’s should be alert to the next potential of near 35° weather for TUE/WED AM (WED depends on the cloud cover situation).

Not really sure what to focus this blog on, I sort of want to talk about the events towards the end of the week, since that looks the most interesting to me this PM but at the same time the details are so obscure that what I write will be changing drastically in terms of potential for THU-next MON that I’m not sure it’s worth the typing time.

So what I’ll do instead is write about the broad (very) picture. Here are some things to think about.

1) Weather stays quiet through Wednesday

2) Frost potential is certainly there TUE/WED. There may be some mid-level cloud cover WED AM which would eliminate the potential of frost. The NAM is certainly hitting this situation hard for clouds. The clouds will be forming in the upslope flow from an area of High Pressure across the Upper Midwest. This will allow moisture to move up from the Gulf and potentially give us a cloudy gray WED. Tough to jump on that yet, but something to watch for. Here is the cloud forecast for WED AM.

I’m not going to change the forecast for WED tonight I don’t think, but IF those clouds are there all day long, highs may struggle in the 50s instead of the 60s. It’s actually a scenario that we would see during the winter season (a normal winter season)

3) The storm off the west coast is eventually going to to create our more significant rain chances, and certainly the potential is there for some significant rainfall amounts. Whether it be here in KC or in other areas remains to be seen.

This will continue to be spinning around for another day or two before it’s finally kicked out. Interesting to note that the energy that will help to kick it out is now off the coast of Asia.

As that energy gets closer to the storm off the west coast it will kick it along and the storm will move into the western part of the country where it will head to the 4 corners area next weekend and from there eventually kick out towards the Midwest in 8-9 days.

4) As the storm moves into the western part of the country, south winds at the surface will transport deep moisture our way from the Gulf of Mexico. You can clearly see that moisture on the dewpoint map. Remember the higher the dewpoints the more surface moisture there is.

5) T/storms will develop with this all over the place. Initially maybe across the western Plains states, but any little ripple will affect the storm chances, and where those little ripples are is impossible to say from so far away. Rain chances will continue from THU-MON (16th) at least. The folks at SPC are also keyed into the potential of severe weather next weekend.

Day 5 is the 12th and and Day 7 is the 14th.

6) Just for giggles here is the precip total map off the GFS through the 24th or so.

Pretty solid 2-5″ swath through the region.

Again the specifics will be changing and at best I think the approach would be to broad brush the rain chances for next weekend.

Enjoy the day and the next couple!

Joe