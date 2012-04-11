Discovery Episode to Feature Pamela Butler Story

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Thirteen years after her daughter was kidnapped and killed, Cherri West agreed to film an episode with Investigation Discovery featuring her daughter's story.
In October 1999, 10-year-old Pamela Butler was taken from her front yard in Kansas City, Kan. Her body was later found near Grain Valley, Mo., and her killer, Keith D. Nelson, caught.
Pamela's mother said agreeing to film the episode is a way to honor her daughter. West said she had to relive terrible memories, but said her goal is to educate parents and save other children from the same fate as Pamela.
"If it can help a parent stay reminded of the kind of people in the world that's out there, then I'm all for it," West said.
Pamela's story will air on FBI: Criminal Pursuit: Investigation Discovery at 9 p.m. CST. A list of channels may be found below:
- Time Warrner Cable- 139
- ATT Uverse - 260
- Dish - 192
- Direct TV - 285
An encore presentation will air at midnight on Wednesday.
David Leonhardt
that son of a bitch. whats he still alive for. If the system worked he would have been hung by now. I don’t care about him. the time is here the time is now.
the time is here the timeis now hang him and be done with it.