From the noses of WWII-era bombers to the calendars on the wall of your local auto mechanic, pin-ups are a definitive slice of Americana. But what if – instead of a beautiful, buxom woman – the models were…well…the diametric opposite?

That’s the theme of a humorous set of images by photographer Rion Sabean, who took some classic sexy pin-up poses and managed to make them about as unsexy as humanly possible.

(Via PetaPixel)

Click here to see the entire set on Flickr.