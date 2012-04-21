× Royals Lose Eighth Straight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Still in search of their first home win, the Kansas City Royals (3-10, 0-7 home) lost their eighth straight game on Friday night with a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays (7-6, 3-1 away) at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals starter Luke Hochevar (1-1, 5.87 ERA) gave up one run on two hits over five innings.

Blue Jays starter Kyle Drabek (2-0, 2.00 ERA) went five innings and gave up two runs on four hits.

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas got the party started with a solo blast in the second inning to make it 1-0. Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer hit into a triple play in the third, the first Royal to do so since 1979. Coincidentally, the Blue Jays turned their first triple play since 1979.

With a 2-1 lead in the eighth, Royals reliever Greg Holland (0-2, 11.37 ERA) faced five batters and retired none. Holland gave up three runs on three hits, two walks, and one balk. The Blue Jays took a 4-2 lead, and held on for the win.

The Royals have now lost seven straight at the K. Every team in baseball has won at least one game at home this season, except the Royals.

Blue Jays rookie starter Drew Hutchinson will make his Major League debut against the Royals on Saturday.

Royals starter Luis Mendoza (0-2, 5.59 ERA) takes the mound for game two of this series at the K.