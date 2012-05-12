Vegetable Kabobs over Buttery Mashed Cauliflower
Ingredients:
- Buttery Mashed Cauiliflower:
- 4-6 Organic Yukon Gold Potatoes
- 1/2 head Organic Cauliflower
- 1/2 cup Organic Almond Milk
- 2-3 tbsp Soy Free Earth Balance Buttery Spread
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Boil potatoes for 1 hour
- Boil cauliflower for 15 – 20 minutes, until soft
- Drain and rinse with cold water
- Next, mash together and add remaining ingredients
Vegetable Kabobs:
Ingredients:
- 1 Orange bell pepper, sliced into quarter size pieces
- 1 Organic red onion, sliced ino quarter size pieces
- 2 Portobello Mushroom caps, sliced into quarter size pieces
- 1 cup Cherry Tomatoes
- 1 cup organic extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup organic wheat-free tamari sauce
- 1 tsp dried sage
- 1.5 cups shallots
Directions:
- In a food processor, blend together olive oil,tamari sauce, sage, and shallots
- Pour over vegetables and marinate in refrigerator for 4-6 hours
- Then, oven roast at 400 degrees for 7-10 minutes
- Skewer or place on top Buttery Mashed Cauliflower.