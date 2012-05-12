Vegetable Kabobs over Buttery Mashed Cauliflower

Posted 9:59 am, May 12, 2012, by , Updated at 10:55AM, May 12, 2012
Vegetable Kabobs over Buttery Mashed Cauliflower

Ingredients:

  • Buttery Mashed Cauiliflower:
  • 4-6 Organic Yukon Gold Potatoes
  • 1/2 head Organic Cauliflower
  • 1/2 cup Organic Almond Milk
  • 2-3 tbsp Soy Free Earth Balance Buttery Spread
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

  • Boil potatoes for 1 hour
  •  Boil cauliflower for 15 – 20 minutes, until soft
  •  Drain and rinse with cold water
  • Next, mash together and add remaining ingredients

Vegetable Kabobs:

Ingredients:

  • 1 Orange bell pepper, sliced into quarter size pieces
  • 1 Organic red onion, sliced ino quarter size pieces
  • 2 Portobello Mushroom caps, sliced into quarter size pieces
  • 1 cup Cherry Tomatoes
  • 1 cup organic extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup organic wheat-free tamari sauce
  • 1 tsp dried sage
  • 1.5 cups shallots

Directions:

  • In a food processor, blend together olive oil,tamari sauce, sage, and shallots
  •  Pour over vegetables and marinate in refrigerator for 4-6 hours
  • Then, oven roast at 400 degrees for 7-10 minutes
  • Skewer or place on top Buttery Mashed Cauliflower.

