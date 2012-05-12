This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Vegetable Kabobs over Buttery Mashed Cauliflower Vegetable Kabobs over Buttery Mashed Cauliflower Ingredients: Buttery Mashed Cauiliflower:

4-6 Organic Yukon Gold Potatoes

1/2 head Organic Cauliflower

1/2 cup Organic Almond Milk

2-3 tbsp Soy Free Earth Balance Buttery Spread

Salt and Pepper, to taste Directions: Boil potatoes for 1 hour

Boil cauliflower for 15 – 20 minutes, until soft

Drain and rinse with cold water

Next, mash together and add remaining ingredients Vegetable Kabobs: Ingredients: 1 Orange bell pepper, sliced into quarter size pieces

1 Organic red onion, sliced ino quarter size pieces

2 Portobello Mushroom caps, sliced into quarter size pieces

1 cup Cherry Tomatoes

1 cup organic extra virgin olive oil

1 cup organic wheat-free tamari sauce

1 tsp dried sage

1.5 cups shallots Directions: In a food processor, blend together olive oil,tamari sauce, sage, and shallots

Pour over vegetables and marinate in refrigerator for 4-6 hours

Then, oven roast at 400 degrees for 7-10 minutes

Skewer or place on top Buttery Mashed Cauliflower.

