Boy’s Wish for a Tree House Comes True

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- It's the tree house of any child's dreams, but it's a reality for one little boy battling cancer.

A little more than two weeks ago, the Make a Wish Foundation broke ground on the tree house, and Lucas himself was picking up a shovel, eager to help out. On Monday, it was time to show Lucas what so many people worked so hard on. Seconds after Lucas cut the ribbon on his new tree house, he was running across the rope bridge, climbing the rock wall, and slipping down the fireman's pole.

"It's everything a kid could want in a tree house really," said Lucas' mom, Marcy Messer.

Marcy says it's good to see Lucas running and playing with his siblings, because he's been through so much. Doctors diagnosed him with a Wilm's tumor January last year, and he went through a risky surgery and chemo.

"When he was sick, we had to explain to him that you have to go through things that make you feel bad in order for you to get better, and this is like a reward for him having gone through that," says Marcy. "I think I'll be sitting out on the deck all summer watching them play out here all summer," she adds, laughing.

It's an amazing tree house to help Lucas celebrate his sixth birthday. But the family says it's also amazing for them to see how many people came together to make this happen, how many people care.

"It's really overwhelming," says Lucas' dad Lowell, fighting tears, "he wanted something to share with his siblings and you guys gave him something he will share with his children. And that's a special thing to us. We really really appreciate it, thank you."

