× Warning: Change Your Linked In Password Now

LONDON — Linked in, the business social network with millions of participants, is investigating reports that hackers stole and posted more than six million Linked in user passwords, according to the Associated Press.

The A.P. report credits a consultant in the United Kingdom, who claims a file containing more than six million encrypted passwords has been posted on the internet and hackers are trying to crack their encryption.

Linked in users have been asked to change their passwords as soon as possible.

Our team continues to investigate, but at this time, we're still unable to confirm that any security breach has occurred. Stay tuned here. — LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) June 6, 2012

LinkedIn? More like LeakedOut. — Visual Idiot (@idiot) June 6, 2012

Warning – there are likely to be phishing emails encouraging you to log in to LinkedIn and change your password. Go direct to site instead — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) June 6, 2012

6.5 million LinkedIn passwords compromised? Maybe now would be a good time to just delete my account. — Ryan Block (@ryan) June 6, 2012