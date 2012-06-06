Warning: Change Your Linked In Password Now

Posted 11:49 am, June 6, 2012, by , Updated at 11:51AM, June 6, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONDON — Linked in, the business social network with millions of participants, is investigating reports that hackers stole and posted more than six million Linked in user passwords, according to the Associated Press.

The A.P. report credits a consultant in the United Kingdom, who claims a file containing more than six million encrypted passwords has been posted on the internet and hackers are trying to crack their encryption.

Linked in users have been asked to change their passwords as soon as possible.

