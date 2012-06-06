Warning: Change Your Linked In Password Now
LONDON — Linked in, the business social network with millions of participants, is investigating reports that hackers stole and posted more than six million Linked in user passwords, according to the Associated Press.
The A.P. report credits a consultant in the United Kingdom, who claims a file containing more than six million encrypted passwords has been posted on the internet and hackers are trying to crack their encryption.
Linked in users have been asked to change their passwords as soon as possible.