Teresa Stone Sentenced for Murder Conspiracy

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A woman accused of conspiring with her pastor to kill her husband was sentenced to eight years in prison for her role in the crime.

An emotional Teresa Stone pleaded guilty in April to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the March 2010 shooting death of her husband Randy Stone in the Noland Road office of his Independence insurance company. She had pleaded not guilty to the charge last summer, but changed her plea at the hearing.

According to investigators, Randy Stone was the victim in a love triangle gone bad. His relatives say that Teresa Stone had a 10-year-long affair with the couple's pastor, David Love.

Love, 51, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison last year after originally pleading not guilty. Love had given the eulogy at Randy Stone's funeral and then fled the metro for South Carolina, where he was eventually arrested.

Love will not be eligible for parole until 2037.

Under the terms of the partial plea deal with the state, Teresa Stone, who admitted that she agreed with Love that one of them would kill Randy Stone, can only be sentenced up to a limit of 10 years in prison.

John Stone, the cousin of Randy Stone thinks that amount of time is "ridiculous".

"I think she should have got a lot more time than 10 years," he said. "I got 16 years for stealing cars and this woman takes my cousin's life, a Christian, a good man, and 10 years? I just don't understand the law."

John Stone said he thinks the Teresa's tears in court on Monday weren't real.

"I faked the tears myself for a judge, so I know how easy it is to do that," he said.

