River Raft Route Exposes Kids to Nudity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Some California tourists may get an unexpected surprise when they go whitewater rafting. That's because the route goes by a nude beach.

The area has gone unexposed for nearly 30 years as nudist hike the steep trail to go to the beach where they can bare it all. The river raft tour is advertised as a family adventure that's safe for kids as young as five-years-old. Now, the company offers a warning about nudity.

"It's a float trip, it's great for young kids," said Norm Schoenhoff, owner of a river rafting company. "However, there are some folks down there who are sunbathing in the nude."

Even though public nudity is illegal in the area, police only enforce the law if there is a complaint. So far, state park rangers say they haven't received any complaints.

The river rafting companies hope people will continue to ride down the river despite the possibility of seeing a little skin.