This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Orange Ozone Alert Issued for Greater Kansas City KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Ozone Alert has been issued for Monday for the Greater Kansas City area. Moderate to high levels of ozone pollution will make air unhealthy to breathe, but there are some things you can do to protect yourself. Protect your health Reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities. Ozone pollution can cause wheezing, coughing and difficulty breathing. Reduce outdoor activities tomorrow, or schedule them before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. If you have breathing or heart problems, keep medicines close by, and check on others who may have similar conditions. People with health problems may be more affected by ozone pollution than others. Reduce pollution Carpool, bike or use public transit. Bus fares on all regular routes are reduced tomorrow. If you can’t take the bus, carpool with friends or co-workers. Each mile you don’t drive makes a big difference. Avoid mowing until the next green SkyCast is issued. In one hour, a gas-powered push mower emits as much pollution as driving a newer car 140 miles. Avoid refueling your car on an Ozone Alert Day. If you must refuel, try to wait until after 7 p.m. This allows fumes to dissipate overnight, making it less likely that they will contribute to ozone pollution the following day. Filed in: News Topics: heat, weather Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

