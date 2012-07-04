Elementary School Playground Destroyed by Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters say it appears someone set fire to a playground at Troost Elementary School early Wednesday morning.

Smoke could be seen at about 6:15 from the school grounds at 60th and Troost Avenue.

When firefighters arrived much of the playground slide was destroyed and melted away from the rest of the unit. They say the fire appears to be intentionally-set.

They are questioning neighbors to see if they saw anyone suspicious.

"I'm heartbroken. Obviously we hate to see this kind of thing happen. This was donated to us by the Church of the Resurrection.This is the second time that we've had to rebuild this playground. It's a community resource. We invite the community to be a part of it."

We'll have to rebuild it again and we'll have to do that," said Stephen Green, Kansas City Missouri Schools Superintendent.