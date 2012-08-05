× Sporting KC Beats New England 1-0

Foxborough, Mass. — Sporting Kansas City moved back into first place in the Eastern Conference after a 1-0 win over the New England Revolution on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Forward Teal Bunbury scored in the 20th minute, and the tenacious defense of Sporting KC took care of the rest. All-Star goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen recorded his league-leading 10th shutout of the season.

With the win, Sporting KC is now 12-7-4 with 40 points.

New England fell to 6-11-5 with 23 points.

Sporting KC will host Seattle Sounders FC (9-5-7, 34 points) in the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night at Livestrong Sporting Park.