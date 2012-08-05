Sporting KC Beats New England 1-0

Posted 9:57 am, August 5, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

File photo

Foxborough, Mass. — Sporting Kansas City moved back into first place in the Eastern Conference after a 1-0 win over the New England Revolution on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Forward Teal Bunbury scored in the 20th minute, and the tenacious defense of Sporting KC took care of the rest. All-Star goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen recorded his league-leading 10th shutout of the season.

With the win, Sporting KC is now 12-7-4 with 40 points.

New England fell to 6-11-5 with 23 points.

Sporting KC will host Seattle Sounders FC (9-5-7, 34 points) in the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night at Livestrong Sporting Park.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s