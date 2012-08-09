× Mizzou Says Football Season Tickets are Sold-Out

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time in the school’s history, the University of Missouri says that season tickets for upcoming football season are sold-out.

According to the Mizzou Athletic Department, the school has sold an estimated 46,500 season tickets for the 2012 football season, eclipsing their goal of 45,000 as the school prepares for their first season as a part of the Southeastern Conference.

“What a remarkable showing by our fans,” said head football coach Gary Pinkel in a statement. “They have really embraced our program and our move to the SEC. We asked them to step up, and they’ve done it in a major way, and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”

The school says that the total number of season tickets sold represents the number of seats that are committed to fans on a season basis, while remaining inventory is designated on a single game basis including general admission and visiting team allotments.

“We’ve noted since making the move to the SEC that it would be a gradual process of getting fully acclimated to our new home, but our fans are clearly excited and ahead of that curve,” said Mizzou athletics director Mike Alden. “This is truly an historic benchmark which everyone in Tiger Nation can take pride in.”

According to the school, single game tickets for the three non-conference home games are currently available for purchase online, by phone at 1-800-CAT PAWS or 884-7297, or at the Mizzou Ticket Office.

Tiger Scholarship Fund members at designated levels currently have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets to SEC games, followed by Mizzou Football season ticket holders. If tickets remain, SEC games will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 24 beginning at 6 p.m. online at MUTigers.com.

Tickets will be available by phone at 1-800-CAT-PAWS or 884-7297 and at the Mizzou Ticket Office beginning on Monday, Aug. 27 at 8 a.m.

The school says that single game tickets to the Alabama and Georgia games may not be available to the public.