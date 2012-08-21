Overnight Fire Damages Lenexa Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- A fire damaged a popular Lenexa bar early Tuesday morning.

Lenexa firefighter were called to Jerry's Bait Shop in the 13400 block of Santa Fe Trail Drive around 2:40 a.m. after bar employees reported smelling smoke. Firefighter found more heavy smoke and fire on the second floor of the two-story building.

The blaze was brought under control by 3:25 a.m. Authorities say that fire damage was largely confined to the second floor of the building, but the bar on the first floor did suffer some smoke and water damage.

There were no injuries reported in the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.