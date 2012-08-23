Dad in Custody, Baby Safe Following Homicide and Amber Alert Scare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A man who police asked the public to help find Thursday morning after a baby boy was reported missing-- the same man police wanted to question about an early-morning deadly shooting -- is now in police custody, and may have been there all along.

The story began in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning when police were called out to the deadly shooting near 45th and Mission. A man inside the home was dead, another man was also shot. Police wanted to talk to Lorenzo Pulliam, 28, about the murder.

Then, just before noon, they sent out an Amber Alert, announcing Pulliam was last seen leaving his house at 3830 South Thompson with the baby. The boy's mother called police, worried about Pulliam's state of mind after she says he grabbed their 7-month-old son and left in a hurry. He was driving a tan-colored, 1996 Lincoln Continental with the Kansas license number: 436BMM, police said.

"We were told by concerned relatives that he went home, grabbed his child in haste and there were some extreme concerns about the safety of this child," said Capt. William Howard Jr., Homicide Unit Commander.

Less than a half hour after it was issued, the Amber Alert was cancelled, and police announced they had located the baby but were still looking for Pulliam.

Anonymous sources later told FOX 4 that Pulliam took his son to a relative's house and then turned himself into police.

Police say at about the same time as the child was located, detectives were issuing a "pick-up" or "be-on-the-lookout" bulletin for Pulliam, who was about to be released after paying bond on the bench warrant for a traffic citation.

When jail authorities received the bulletin, they notified detectives that they already had Pulliam custody.

Officers emphasized at the time of the Amber Alert that they considered him armed and dangerous.