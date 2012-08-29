Service Dog Drop-Out Now Saves Lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A dog is helping others despite being kicked out of school to become a service dog. Eva the Lab has a lot of energy. Her owner says that's what got her kicked out of school for service dogs.

"It's hard to keep her under control and that's not really good service dog qualities," said the dog's trainer Amber Lowe.

Amber and Eva take part in competitions and raise awareness and receive donations that go toward Brigadoon. The organization helps place service dogs for Veterans, people with PTSD or autism.

One family says having a service dog has changed their lives tremendously. They have a Brigadoon dog named Sable. Sable helps their six-year-old daughter Mary who has Down Syndrome and boundary issues with a tendency to wander off.

"We were at Fred Meyer 3 weeks ago and she disappeared, she just literally walked away from me," said Andrea Weymiller, Mary's mother.

"Just having Sable here, Mary's communication, her verbal communication, has gone throughout the roof," said her dad, Paul Weymiller.

For a dog who got off to a tough start, she's now making a difference in other people's lives.

"At six-weeks-old, she and her siblings were tied and abandoned at a mailbox," said Robert Lowe.

Her owners are proud of her progress!

"It makes me feel great that she's helping in a way that she doesn't even know," Amber Lowe said.

Now, they have a fundraising goal of $25,000 which is how much it costs to raise and train a service dog.