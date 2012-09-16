Homes Get TLC Thanks to Investor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- About a dozen people woke up on Saturday morning with peeling paint and lack-luster landscaping. By the end of the day, their homes had curb appeal and they didn't have to spend a dime.

Kimball Patridge was surprised when Jeff Basler showed up at his door.

"I said I'm not selling anything, I just know your house is really nice and I'd like to do something nice for you and it looks like your house could use some work," said real estate investor Jeff Basler.

Patridge was all smiles watching the crew work on his house but he says he initially thought Basler was up to something shady.

"I just kind of looked at him and he said there's no cost to you.. and I'm thinking there's got to be a catch somewhere," Patridge said.

Basler is a real estate investor and he hopes what he does to improve neighborhoods he invests in will take hold in others to do the same.

"It's good for us and it's good for him and it's good for the neighbor," Basler said. "If his house looks better than it obviously adds value to his house and our house."

Basler says he spent about $3,000 in materials and hiring a crew but the reaction he gets from people is priceless.

"It feels great to be helping out the community and to see the happiness on his face," said painter Itamar Goncalves. "It just feels awesome."

"This is an answered blessing to me cause I can't do any of this and for him to do it that's a blessing," Patridge said.