MoDot Worker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-70

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A motorist assist worker was killed Friday morning as he set up cones to direct drivers away from another accident on I-70 in Independence.

The Missouri Department of Transportation identified him as Clifton Scott, 50. He recently celebrated 15 years of service with the department.

Scott was providing traffic control assistance for a crash that happened at about 1:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at I-470. One person was seriously injured in that crash and there were reportedly other serious injuries when people were thrown from the car.

Then, as emergency crews arrived and set up at the scene, a car hit Scott's truck, causing a fire. Scott was outside the truck at the time but was fatally injured. He leaves his fiance, a brother, sister and a 14-year-old son.

The driver of the car that hit the motorist assist truck is in critical condition.

Westbound I-70 reopened at about 6:25 a.m., and eastbound I-70 reopened after 8:00 a.m.