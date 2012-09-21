MoDot Worker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-70

Posted 6:03 am, September 21, 2012, by , Updated at 12:05PM, September 21, 2012
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. --  A motorist assist worker was killed Friday morning as he set up cones to direct drivers away from another accident on I-70 in Independence.

The Missouri Department of Transportation identified him as Clifton Scott, 50. He recently celebrated 15 years of service with the department.

Scott was providing traffic control assistance for a crash that happened at about 1:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at I-470. One person was seriously injured in that crash and there were reportedly other serious injuries when people were thrown from the car.

Then, as emergency crews arrived and set up at the scene, a car hit Scott's truck, causing a fire. Scott was outside the truck at the time but was fatally injured. He leaves his fiance, a brother, sister and a 14-year-old son.

The driver of the car that hit the motorist assist truck is in critical condition.

Westbound I-70 reopened at about 6:25 a.m., and eastbound I-70 reopened after 8:00 a.m.

Michelle Pekarsky September 21, 20128:19 am

8:15- Bill Hurrelbrink reports that eastbound I-70 is now OPEN.

Michelle Pekarsky September 21, 20128:05 am

Tom Gentry, Independence Public Info Officer, says the MoDOT worker who was killed was setting up cones for the first accident when a car struck his truck. He also corrected earlier reports from authorities that a person in the first accident was killed. He said the person was in serious condition.

Michelle Pekarsky September 21, 20127:13 am

Bill Hurrelbrink reports Motorist Assist Vehicle workers will not be responding to accidents for at least the next 24 hours due to the tragedy and loss of their friend and co-worker.

Michelle Pekarsky September 21, 20127:12 am

7:11 a.m.- Everyone being diverted onto 40 Highway off I-70 east.

Michelle Pekarsky September 21, 20126:30 am

Michelle Pekarsky September 21, 20126:27 am

6:27 a.m. Westbound I-70 reopened at 291 Highway, but traffic moving slowly.

Michelle Pekarsky September 21, 20126:15 am

tweet from Bill Hurrelbrink: “Contrary to other stations – WB I-70 is still being detoured onto NB MO-291 highway. Lee’s Summit Rd traffic is being allowed onto WB I-70”

Michelle Pekarsky September 21, 20126:12 am

I-70 Traffic update- 6:10 a.m. – Some traffic getting through, but all lanes still shut down both eastbound and westbound.

