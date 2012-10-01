Braden’s Hope Calendar

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Staci Schottman of Braden's Hope and Hope Hero Taylor Porter talk about the Braden's Hope 2013 Calendar, which raises funds to help fight childhood cancer. Filed in: Guests, Mornings Topics: bradens hope Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

