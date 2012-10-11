× Still Watching Saturday

Nothing has really changed much in the last 24 hours, our storm system that is moving through the SW part of CA now is bringing some t/storm activity towards land as I type this. Also there will be some mountain snows out of this as well for the folks in S CA as their fall/winter storm season get kicked off. Here is a look at what the NWS in the San Diego area is thinking about how this storm will affect them over the next 24 hours or so.

This is a storm that has been sitting off the coast now for the past 7-10 days or so…pretty impressive that it’s finally now affecting the USA. As usual with a land-falling storm that is forecast to make it into the Plains states, there are still many questions to figure out.

1) Last night the GFS/Canadian sort of went out on their own and forecasted a much farther southern track to the storm system. This would do several things…including increasing our rain amounts (substantially) and also reduce our severe weather threat considerably…at least from the metro westwards. Tough to say if this is correct or not at this point. The EURO sort of tried to do the same thing even so far as trying to generate a psuedo dry slot nearby I think. The system is dynamic and a slow mover. It should get better sampled over the next 24 hours by our upper air network of weather balloons. So this is something to watch for. Should this farther south track be more of the correct solution, then the amount of instability may be tougher to come due to the volume and extent of widespread rain and t-storms. It would still be possible for some severe weather but perhaps not as extensive around our area.

2) IF the farther south solution was a one or two model cycle blip then everything I talked about yesterday is still fair game.

3) For those who want more easing of the drought which remains essentially unchanged according to the latest drought monitor, you really want option #1 to play out. This would create widespread 1-2″+ rainfall in the area. As an example of this, there is the 6Z GFS model rainfall forecast for the storm.

The folks from SPC are still watching the region as a whole for the potential of severe weather…her is their latest outlook for Saturday, notice the expansion of terrain being watched to now include the southern Plains states.

So what do we know right now?

1) It will get windy! Regardless of the path of the storm at this point, I expect to see winds of 20-30+ MPH with some potential for 40+ MPH winds depending on the amount of cloud cover. Breaks in the clouds means more lower atmospheric mixing, which means the strong winds aloft have an easier time getting to the surface.

2) It will rain, odds favor at this point, at least 1/4″ with major upside potential to near 1″ in some areas and depending on the exact track of the storm, maybe even more than that.

3) Whatever storms do form, they will be flying towards the NE in the afternoon/evening on Saturday at close to 60 MPH, hence the wind threat from a severe weather standpoint.

4) The system is slowing down so the threat of rain may well continue into Saturday night.

So with all that said, have a great Thursday. Clouds are now thickening up as some gulf moisture works towards us as I type this. No significant rain is expected till Saturday, although there may be some sprinkles/lighter showers from this afternoon through Friday night.

Joe