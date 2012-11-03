Police Working Fatal Accident on I-35

Troopers with Missouri Highway Patrol believe the person was crossing the highway to go west when a vehicle going northbound hit the person. Police have not released the names of anyone involved yet, saying only that the pedestrian was killed.

Police tell us at least two other car crashes have happened in conjunction with the original accident, likely from onlookers trying to catch a glimpse of the scene. Traffic is still backed up in that area.

A Missouri state medical examiner is said to be en route to the scene.