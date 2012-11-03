Police Working Fatal Accident on I-35

PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. — Police in Clay County are currently working an accident on Interstate 35 near Pleasant Valley. Dispatchers tell FOX 4 that a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross the interstate on foot.
Troopers with Missouri Highway Patrol believe the person was crossing the highway to go west when a vehicle going northbound hit the person. Police have not released the names of anyone involved yet, saying only that the pedestrian was killed.
Police tell us at least two other car crashes have happened in conjunction with the original accident, likely from onlookers trying to catch a glimpse of the scene. Traffic is still backed up in that area.
A Missouri state medical examiner is said to be en route to the scene.
Stephanie
And that’s EXACTLY why it is AGAINST THE LAW to walk along the highways. Who on a highway is going to “watch” for pedestrians.??.. It’s bad enough with dears running in front of us and look how big they are but they still get hit.