Man Accuses Public Servant of Stealing Political Signs That Oppose Her

CASS COUNTY, Mo. -- Election season is getting ugly in Cass County, Missouri.

John Carnal says he paid for and placed 20 signs around Cass County disapproving of Melody Folsom. Folsom is running for re-election as Cass County Public Administrator. Carnal says 12 of his signs have disappeared. He believes Folsom is behind it and says he has pictures to prove it.

"I put them in different locations where other political signs were already in place, and I tried to follow every code for being in the correct placement, correct distance from the road, easement rights," Carnal said.

Carnal spent three hours Monday morning placing the signs that read "Say No to Melody Folsom." Carnal admits he opposes Folsom's re-election because of the way, he says, she handled a case involving his father-in-law.

"The way she treated my father -- and if she treated him that way, how many other people has she treated that way?" he said.

Around 10 a.m., Carnal got a tip the signs were being removed. So he took matters into his own hands. Parked at 291 and 58 Highway, Carnal watched a car with Melody Folsom stickers on the side stop. Two men got out and pulled his signs, placing them in the trunk of their car. Carnal documented the entire scene with his camera.

"My concern is she was in contact with both these men at some point and knew this was happening and did nothing to stop it," he said.

Folsom wouldn't speak to us on camera but admitted the two men are county employees who work for her. Though she says they weren't on the clock at the time. Folsom also says the only signs she instructed the men to remove were two that weren't welcome by the property owners.

Carnal says the signs were all on public easements and had every right to be there.

"My opinion has now been restricted. My freedom of speech has been taken away from me," he said.

Carnal filed a police report with the Cass County Sheriff's Department and the Pleasant Hill Police Department. He says seven of his signs were recovered. The Cass County Prosecutors office has not reviewed the report but says situations like this could result in charges of trespassing and or theft.

Folsom says she has learned her lesson on removing signs.