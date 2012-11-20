× Preliminary Winners of FOX 4’s Sweet Ride Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Congratulations to these preliminary winners of FOX 4’s Sweet Ride Camaro Convertible Sweepstakes!

The names listed below were selected at random on the corresponding dates. On Wednesday, Nov. 21, these lucky winners will draw a key. Only one of those keys will start the engine. That lucky person wins the car! Good luck to everyone.

23-Oct Michael P.- KC

24-Oct Alan F.- KC

25-Oct Jeff C.- Blue Springs

26-Oct John P.- Whiteman AFB

29-Oct Yang K.- Overland Park

30-Oct Katie M.- Lee’s Summit

31-Oct Lisa V.- KCK

1-Nov Darin G.-

2-Nov Lisa J.- Lee’s Summit

5-Nov Barbara F.- Olathe

6-Nov Lance R.- Prairie Village

7-Nov Elaine D.- Louisburg

8-Nov Mickey G.- Raymore

9-Nov Julie H.- KCK

12-Nov Eunice K.-KCMO

13-Nov Sharon F.- KCK

14-Nov Mary T.- Harrisonville

15-Nov Kevin C.- ?

16-Nov Kaleaha R.- KCMO

19-Nov Karen W.- Miami, Mo.