Preliminary Winners of FOX 4’s Sweet Ride Sweepstakes

Posted 7:00 am, November 20, 2012, by , Updated at 01:46PM, November 20, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Congratulations to these preliminary winners of FOX 4’s Sweet Ride Camaro Convertible Sweepstakes!

The names listed below were selected at random on the corresponding dates. On Wednesday, Nov. 21, these lucky winners will draw a key. Only one of those keys will start the engine. That lucky person wins the car! Good luck to everyone.

23-Oct    Michael P.- KC
24-Oct    Alan F.- KC
25-Oct    Jeff C.- Blue Springs
26-Oct    John P.- Whiteman AFB
29-Oct    Yang K.- Overland Park
30-Oct    Katie M.- Lee’s Summit
31-Oct    Lisa V.- KCK
1-Nov    Darin G.-
2-Nov    Lisa J.- Lee’s Summit
5-Nov    Barbara F.- Olathe
6-Nov    Lance R.- Prairie Village
7-Nov    Elaine D.- Louisburg
8-Nov    Mickey G.- Raymore
9-Nov    Julie H.- KCK
12-Nov   Eunice K.-KCMO
13-Nov   Sharon F.- KCK
14-Nov   Mary T.- Harrisonville
15-Nov   Kevin C.- ?
16-Nov   Kaleaha R.- KCMO
19-Nov   Karen W.- Miami, Mo.

