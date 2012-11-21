× Police Search for Suspect in Shooting of Grain Valley Woman

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Authorities in Grain Valley are looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting of a woman in a parking lot on Tuesday evening.

Alan Lovelace, Jr., 36, is wanted in connection to the shooting of the woman, identified only as the mother of at least one of his children, in the parking lot of the Owner/Operator Independent Drivers Association headquarters building at RD Mize Road and Kirby in Grain Valley as she was leaving work around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the head. She is in critical condition at an area hospital. Police say that her two children are safe with family.

Authorities say that the shooting was caught by surveillance cameras, but have not released that footage to the media. According to OOIDA officials, the shooting was also witnessed by several other employees and visitors in the parking lot.

FOX 4 has learned that Lovelace was recently ordered to pay the victim $250 a month in child support plus health insurance. Police say that they suspect that there was a history of domestic abuse between the two.

Authorities say that Lovelace was fired from a Blue Springs packaging company a few weeks ago.

Lovelace is described as a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, 5’10″ tall and weighs 170-190 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right back forearm spelling “lovelace”. He was last seen driving the victim’s vehicle, a 2002 Chevy Mini van, silver or gold in color, with Missouri license plate MG4-LOB.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grain Valley police at (816) 847-6250.