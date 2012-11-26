× Bodies of 11 Skinned Puppies Found Near Pennsylvania Park

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say that they are investigating after the bodies of 11 puppies were found skinned near a Pennsylvania park.

According to the Associated Press, a woman walking her dog in a park in Lower Macungie Township near Allentown on Friday found the bodies in or near a bag that had been torn open, likely by an animal.

Authorities say that DNA tests will be done to determine if the puppies are dogs or coyotes or some other kind of domestic or wild animal, while necropsies will be performed to see how the animals died.

The Lehigh County Humane Society says that they aren’t optimistic that they will be able to determine who dumped the bodies, or why they did it.

“It could have been kids or some whacked-out person who found an abandoned litter of puppies or coyotes and just thought they’d have some fun,” said Cary Moran, the county humane society’s shelter manager. “That’s what’s so scary about not being able to (solve) these cases, and find out what happened, because you don’t know who’s out there. Because, unfortunately, animal abuse is a precursor to harming (people).”

