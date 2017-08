This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Murder-Suicide: Sadness and Anger on Social Media Chiefs tightend Tony Moeaki expressed his devastation on twitter. Others also took to twitter to share a story that shocked the community. Many were not very kind, a reality of social media. We have shared some of the other tweets here: From teammate Jeff Allen: (note hashtag) I am devastated and heart broken. I'm sending prayers out to everyone involved. Always show love and never be afraid to talk. #Valuelife — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) December 1, 2012 http://storify.com/mpekarsky/murder-suicide-sadness-and-anger-on-social-media Filed in: News Topics: Jovan Belcher Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google