Woman Goes Into Quick Labor at Walmart, KCMO Officer Delivers Baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While working an off-duty security job at a local Walmart, a Kansas City, Mo., police officer unexpectedly delivered a baby at about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Officer Matt Phelps, a seven-year veteran of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, encountered a woman whose water had broke outside the grocery entrance to the Walmart store at 4200 Blue Ridge Blvd. The woman was in labor and gave birth to her baby girl on a bench in front of the Walmart just eight minutes after Officer Phelps first contacted her.

Mother Marsheanna Clark, Baby Girl Clark are doing well.

Officer Phelps, a father of four himself, said this is the first time he ever has delivered a baby. He has worked as off-duty security at that Walmart for five years and says he mostly just handles shoplifting cases there. At KCPD, he is assigned to the Metro Patrol Division evening shift.

The ambulance arrived about five minutes after Officer Phelps delivered the child Saturday. Despite the dramatic birth story, mother and baby are doing well.

“When it wants to come, it’s just going to come,” Clark said.

 

