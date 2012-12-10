Police Investigate Body Found in Burned-Out Car as Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man found dead inside a burned-out vehicle over the weekend.

Police say that they were on a routine patrol near Greeley Avenue and Second Street around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night when they discovered the burning vehicle. When the flames were extinguished, a dead body was found inside.

"I was in the house and I heard something go boom," said neighbor John Wilson. "So I went on the front porch and when I came outside, I heard something go "pow-pow," but I didn't see nothing nor hear nothing. Heard no car take off or nothing. "

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide. The victim - who was burned beyond recognition - is described as a male between 40 and 60 years of age, and with a full set of upper dentures and partial lower dentures.

The burned-out vehicle is described as a red 2012 Lincoln MKT, which had been registered to AVIS car rental.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.