Shawn Edwards Presents Soul Cinema at Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet

Press Release

Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet is excited to be partnering with local film critic Shawn Edwards for an amazing monthly cinema event called Soul Cinema. Soul Cinema will serve as a celebration of black film every month at Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet.

First up on December 19th is TRUCK TURNER, one of the best blaxploitation films to ever hit the silver screen!! Isaac Hayes turns on the charm as a legendary bounty hunter with a short temper that runs into trouble when he takes down a psychopathic pimp named Gator. This assassination turns into an all out war for the Los Angeles prostitution scene, when Lt. Uhura (Gator’s main lady) offers Gator’s orphaned whores to any mack who can take down Truck Turner.

Amazing action teamed with a jaw dropping score by Isaac Hayes, making this first edition of Soul Cinema an event not to be missed!!!

Tickets are available now at drafthouse.com.

Wednesday, December 19
8:00pm – Soul Cinema: TRUCK TURNER

