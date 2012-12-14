Companies Step Up to Help After Copper Theft Leaves Salvation Army Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- The Salvation Army is used to helping people in need - but they have found themselves in need of some help after copper thieves struck one of their buildings this week.

Copper thieves stole wiring from the heating unit of the Salvation Army's facility where they store and distribute donated Christmas trees on Monday, making the building - a former sporting goods store - too cold for volunteers to work.

"We are grateful to be in this facility," said Major Steven Koehler of the Salvation Army. "It's a borrowed home. It's unfortunate the building owner had to go through this."

But the Grandview Chamber of Commerce started calling for help, and United Heating and Cooling answered the call. Gayla Andriano says that her business regularly supports the Salvation Army, and lending them a 5-ton air handler to keep the cold away is her pleasure.

"We support the Salvation Army every year. Having this additional opportunity makes it more special for all of us," said Andriano.

The Crystal Clear Cleaning Company also donated their time to help tidy up. Koehler says that they are prepared to help 500 families during the holidays, and now they'll have a warm place to do it.

"It's important for us as we gear up for mass distribution at our busiest time of the year. It's very special. We are very grateful," said Koehler.